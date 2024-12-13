NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs get player back for Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl race

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their run to the Super Bowl, they are beginning to regain passing options for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Having a wider range of possibilities is a positive at this point in the 2024 NFL season, even if it means Andy Reid will have to decide whether or not to use him.

It is worth noting that the Chiefs have a 12-1 record and can afford to take the long view when it comes to recoveries, as they are assured of a playoff berth and are not in a rush to win. While Mahomes’ teammate will not be available in Week 15, he is expected to gradually become a pass-catching target for the Kansas City superstar in the Super Bowl race.

Patrick Mahomes‘ teammate returning to the Chiefs after a long layoff is wide receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown, who obtained final clearance to practice, paving the way for him to play before the end of the regular season. Brown is recovering from surgery to repair his sternocleidomastoid joint and should have his window open Friday or Monday.

The Chiefs placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve after he was injured in the team’s first preseason game in August. Brown has missed every regular season game for the Kansas City Chiefs franchise.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

When will Brown be ready to play?

Andy Reid spoke at a press conference about Marquise Brown’s present with the Chiefs. “He’s getting close. He’s chomping at the bit to get back out there but he’s got to visit with the doctors and make sure he gets clearance there, but I think, I’d probably say he’s getting close. I can’t give you a date – I don’t know a date on it, but he says he feels great,” Reid said.

Wide receivers who are available to the Chiefs

Reid’s Chiefs have multiple options at receiver for the NFL’s Week 15 game. DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson will be available to help Patrick Mahomes through the air when the Missouri franchise takes on the Cleveland Browns in Ohio.