In a surprising turn of events for Argentina fans worldwide, Lionel Messi, the iconic forward for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, will not participate in the upcoming international friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica in March 2024.

The news comes directly from ESPN Argentina, with journalist Diego Monroig revealing that Messi’s name was absent from the list of MLS players called up for national duty.

The announcement raises concerns about Messi’s fitness, especially following his non-appearance in Inter Miami’s recent victory over DC United. The team triumphed with a 3-1 win on Saturday, March 16, without Messi on the pitch.

Messi to miss March 2024 International Friendlies due to injury

Prior to the match, Inter Miami’s coach Gerardo Martino shed light on Messi’s condition, describing it as an “overload in the right posterior.” This injury, initially thought to be minor, has evidently sidelined the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for the forthcoming national team engagements.

Argentina is scheduled to face El Salvador on Friday, March 22, and Costa Rica on Tuesday, March 26. While Messi’s absence is a significant blow to the national squad, there’s a glimmer of hope that he might still accompany the team, albeit not as an active squad member. This arrangement would allow Messi to continue his recovery in the company of his teammates, optimizing his chances of regaining full fitness.

Will Messi be fit for the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash vs Monterrey?

The primary goal for Messi and Inter Miami is ensuring his readiness for a crucial CONCACAF Champion Cup encounter against Mexico’s Monterrey, slated for April 3. The significance of having Messi available and in top form for this match cannot be overstated, as both his club and country fans eagerly await his return to action.