He is one of the most notorious Colombian forwards in the last 10 years. Radamel Falcao Garcia has been one of the main exponents of Colombian soccer thanks to his good performances and the large number of goals he scored. However, this time he will not play with his national team and here we tell you why.

Radamel Falcao Garcia, often referred to as “El Tigre,” boasts a remarkable soccer career. Born on February 10, 1986, in Santa Marta, Colombia, he has left an indelible mark on the sport. Falcao’s journey took him from clubs like River Plate and FC Porto, where he excelled and won numerous titles, to the Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

His prolific goal-scoring ability earned him worldwide recognition, leading to stints at Manchester United and Chelsea in the English Premier League. Returning to AS Monaco, he continued to showcase his talent. Throughout his career, injuries may have challenged him, but his dedication and passion for the game remain unwavering, securing his status as one of the Colombian players.

Why Falcao was left out of the Colombia squad?

Since his arrival at Rayo Vallecano, Radamel Falcao has been a significant presence, even though he hasn’t scored as many goals as he did at his previous clubs. That’s why he featured in several games during his first two seasons with the team.

However, recently, he has struggled to secure playing time on the field, particularly against his former clubs, Atletico de Madrid and Porto. He has only played for a total of eight minutes since the start of the 2023-24 season. This lack of activity has led Coach Nestor Lorenzo to opt for other forwards in the lineup.