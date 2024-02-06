Inter Miami’s world tour has not gone according to plan, Messi was a no show for matches in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, despite an admirable performance against Al Hilal, Inter Miami don’t look at all improved heading to the 2024 MLS season.

It all began with a 0-0 draw in El Salvador, followed by a defeat to FC Dallas 1-0, then the world tour began with a 4-3 defeat to Al Hilal, and then a 6-0 demolishing defeat to Al Nassr, a 4-1 win against Hong Kong XI only stopped the bleeding.

Inter Miami has been in shambles defensively, and the team’s star players, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have all shown their age as all four have needed their time managed.

Where to watch Inter Miami – Vissel Kobe?

The game between Inter Miami – Vissel Kobe will not be available in the United States, a spokesperson for MLS and Apple TV told the Athletic, “Unfortunately, for the Vissel Kobe match, the local promoters are unable to provide a world feed for distribution in the timeframe required to meet our technical needs, which directly impacts our ability to produce coverage for MLS Season Pass or the MLS website.”

After their game in Japan, Inter Miami finally return home for a match that will be special to Lionel Messi’s heart, a friendly in DRV PNK Stadium against Messi’s childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, on February 15th.



Josef Martínez to CF Montreal



Former Inter Miami striker Josef Martínez was announced as the new striker for CF Montreal. The Blue and Black missed the MLS playoffs last season and have been a non-factor in the league for some time now.