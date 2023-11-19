Erling Haaland and Norway are officially eliminated from the 2024 UEFA Euro. This means that, once again, the Manchester City striker won’t be able to play in a major tournament representing his national team.

Norway finished in third place in Group A behind Spain and Scotland, so they couldn’t secure one of the two tickets for the event to be held next year in Germany. Undoubtedly, the Scots were the biggest surprise of the qualifying phase.

A few weeks ago, Erling Haaland got second place in the Ballon d’Or voting, an award won by Lionel Messi for the eighth time in his career. Haaland is the top contender to secure that individual trophy in 2024, but being unable to play in the UEFA Euro with his national team will put him at a disadvantage compared to other names like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Norway’s situation is really worrying, considering the last major tournament they played was the Euro in 2000. Also, no World Cup appearances since 1998. It’s been more than two decades without reaching the big stage.

Why Erling Haaland is out of the 2024 UEFA Euro?

The initial scenario for Norway to qualify for the 2024 UEFA Euro was to finish among the top two teams in Group A, but, as we have already mentioned, Spain and Scotland secured those direct tickets.

However, the last hope was through the playoffs based on their participation in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. The major issue for Haaland is that in that competition, Norway couldn’t surpass Serbia in their group.

Therefore, in the qualifiers for the 2024 UEFA Euro, Erling Haaland and his teammates needed Israel to finish in second place in Group I ahead of Romania to secure a spot in the playoffs. That didn’t happen.

When will the 2024 UEFA Euro be played?

The UEFA Euro 2024 will take place from June 14th to July 14th with the participation of 24 teams. The designated venues for the matches will be Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Cologne, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.

Which teams have qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024?

The teams qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024 are: Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Turkey, Austria, England, Hungary, Slovakia, Albania, Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, and Switzerland.