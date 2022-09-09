The Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend and Monday evening have been postponed out of respect for her exceptional life and contributions to the country. Here, find out if the English top-tier competition will continue on September 16-18.

National mourning: Will there be Premier League games on September 16-18?

A 12-day national mourning period has been declared in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

All Premier League games scheduled for Saturday, September 10, Sunday, September 11, and Monday, September 12, Matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 season, have been postponed.

Charlie Proctor just announced that all upcoming comedy shows, political rallies, and athletic events are off. The English, Scottish, and Irish Premierships, among others, will be included.

Will the Premier League continue next week?

There is a possibility that next weekend's schedule would alo be rescheduled "in accordance with the Queen's state funeral," as reported by Premier League writer Richard Buxton.

The 2022 World Cup break will begin in November, leaving January 17 and 18 as the next possible dates for making up postponed matches.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and West Ham will all be in action on Thursday evening as UEFA play continues as scheduled. This weekend's Premier League schedule included a matchup between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, Monday's schedule featured a matchup between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road. Should the games scheduled for the next weekend be postponed as well, the teams will not play again until the beginning of October due to the upcoming international break.