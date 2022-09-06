The 2022 summer transfer window is still open in some places and Cristiano Ronaldo could take advantage of it. Now, the Portuguese striker is near to close a deal that could save him from Manchester United's bench.

But there's still one last move that Cristiano Ronaldo could make to avoid this bad moment with thte Red Devils. Now, one European team has the Portuguese at its main target in order to build a promising future with him in the squad.

Fenerbahce could make a blockbuster move by singing Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2022-23 season

The 2022 summer transfer window has closed in most of the European leagues, but not in the Turkish. Now, Fenerbahce could be near to sign Cristiano Ronaldo with two days available for newcomers.

According to Ajansspor, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fenerbahce have agreed to a move before August 8th, when the Turkish league closes for signings. Manchester United has the last word, but the Portuguese has reportedly ask them to set him free to play more.

There's also a key piece for this move to happen: Jorge Jesus, Fenerbahce's manager. He wants his compatriot to join his side as a top starter and aspire to win the Super Lig and Europa League this year.