Barcelona wants to get back into the elite of Europe and while still in a financial bind the club has its sight set on Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

For Barcelona the quest to return to Europe’s elite begins this offseason. While the finances of the club are being balanced there are strong rumors that the club will have to sell a few more players during the offseason to accommodate the next batch of players that come in.

While Barcelona has high ambitions, with names ranging from Darwin Nunez, Robert Lewandowski, and a near impossible chase for Erling Haaland, the price tag attached to those players make negotiations difficult for the Catalan giants. Lewandowski given his age and desire to possibly leave Bayern Munich could make things “easier” for a deal, which could also include a loan, but Nunez and Haaland seem almost completely off the table.

It is with Erling Haaland where Barcelona may indirectly sign their next forward. Haaland is expected to join Manchester City next season, and this could make Barcelona’s latest target surplus: Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus to Barcelona?

Gabriel Jesus continues to contribute for Manchester City, scoring a goal in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool and going 83 minutes most recently. In total this season the 25-year-old Brazilian has played 22 Premier League games with 3 goals and 8 assists.

Gabriel Jesus has been at City since 2017 and has 89 goals in 228 matches. Given the possible arrival of Haaland and the signing of River Plate and Argentine national team player Julián Álvarez, Jesus’ time may dwindle sooner rather than later.

With the 2022 World Cup looming the Brazilian international may want to have more playing team and that is where Barcelona could step in. Valued at 50 million Euros, according to MARCA, Barcelona could pay a €30 million transfer fee.

Barcelona has a number of forwards that may leave the club this offseason from Luuk de Jong (on loan), Ousmane Dembélé, and Martin Braithwaite on the chopping block. Plus, rumors of a potential sale of Sergiño Dest could open up space to bring in Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus has won a total of 9 titles with Manchester City, who along with Liverpool, are in a direct fight to see who will win the Premier League title this season.