Lionel Messi returns for Argentina vs Venezuela: Lineups for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The Argentine national team visits Venezuela this Thursday, seeking a victory to maintain their position at the top of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi will be in the starting lineup.

Matchday 9 of the South American qualifiers will unfold over Thursday and Friday, marking the halfway point of the tournament. As the competition heats up, this stage will provide a clearer picture of each team’s chances heading into the decisive second half. Argentina, the current leaders, will take on Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium in Maturín, bolstered by Lionel Messi’s return.

The Inter Miami star was absent from the September international break due to a significant ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia. After over two months on the sidelines, Messi has made a strong recovery, featuring in six matches for the Herons in Major League Soccer, where he scored five goals.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed Messi’s inclusion in the starting XI, where he will lead the attack alongside Julian Alvarez, supported by creative midfielders such as Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada and Rodrigo De Paul to orchestrate the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina’s starting XI

Due to the unavailability of key players such as Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Alexis Mac Allister, and Nicolas Gonzalez, Scaloni has had to adjust his usual lineup.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina reacts prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Argentina

Advertisement

Argentina’s starting XI will feature Geronimo Rulli; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement

see also Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE: Is Messi playing? Lineups, kick-off time, how to watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

A huge challenge for Venezuela

Venezuela currently sits in sixth place in the standings, occupying a qualification spot for the 2026 World Cup. Thursday’s match is crucial for their campaign, as a win would provide a massive boost toward their goal of securing a spot in the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Advertisement

Head coach Fernando Batista has named his starting XI for the match: Rafael Romo; Jon Aramburu, Yordan Osorio, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexander Gonzalez; Tomas Rincon, Jose Martinez, Yangel Herrera; Yeferson Soteldo, Jefferson Savarino, Salomon Rondon.