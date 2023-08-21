With Messi and Neymar gone, PSG to spend nearly €100m for potential Mbappe replacement

Things are changing at Paris Saint-Germain this season. Lionel Messi and Neymar are no longer at the club, while Kylian Mbappe is still being linked with a possible transfer to Real Madrid.

PSG have made significant moves this summer, including the arrival of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. But the reigning Ligue 1 champions have yet to take off this season, having failed to pick up a win in their first two league matches (D2).

Therefore, the front office is expected to continue making significant additions before the transfer window closes. In fact, the club is reportedly preparing a lucrative offer for a potential replacement of Mbappe.

Randal Kolo Muani on PSG’s radar as Mbappe’s future is uncertain

According to AS, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer that could go up to €95 million for Randal Kolo Muani. The French forward made an impression in the last World Cup and could cover a huge gap if Mbappe leaves.

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly been reluctant to let the Frenchman go, having rejected an initial bid of €65 million from PSG. It makes sense, considering how impactful he was last season.

Kolo Muani bagged 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 appearances throughout the 2022-23 campaign, making a name for himself in the Bundesliga. PSG have already landed Dembélé, Gonçalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, and Lee Kang-In this summer, so this would give them another boost.