Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are not among the world's 3 highest-paid players

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are no longer teammates. The Argentine star left for MLS side Inter Miami and the Brazilian winger joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, while the Frenchman is still at PSG (for now).

However, all three of them continue to be considered among the greatest players on Earth. The fact that Leo and Ney are not in Europe anymore is strange, but their talent is unquestionable.

Even so, things have changed in world soccer with Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a popular destination for big-name players. That’s why the list of highest-paid players in the world has other stars above them.

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar among top 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world

Le Parisien put up a list with the 10 most expensive salaries for soccer players on Earth. Only two of them are not from Saudi clubs: Messi (Inter Miami) and Mbappe (PSG). Neymar has recently joined Al-Hilal, but the French outlet claims he’s below N’Golo Kante on the payroll.

The Brazilian, however, could reportedly make double that money with add-ons and commercial revenue. Even so, this list makes it crystal clear how the Saudi Pro League’s budget has overshadowed European clubs.