The FIFA Women’s World Championship is the most important event in women’s soccer worldwide. In total, 32 teams will seek glory and be crowned as the new champions. And so that you don’t miss out on this important event, here we will tell you how to see it in your country.

The highly anticipated 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, set to captivate fans worldwide with its exhilarating matches and exceptional talent. As the world’s top female football teams gather to compete, the tournament promises to be a celebration of skill, teamwork, and the growing popularity of women’s football.

As the world's attention turns to the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup, fans can look forward to witnessing the incredible talent, skill, and determination of the participating teams.

Watch FWWC in your country

Watch FWWC in your country: Live stream

Australia: Optus Sport, 7 Plus

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Prime

US: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (Blue)

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS

UK: ITVX, BBC

Republic of Ireland: RTE Player, RTE2.