The FIFA Women’s World Championship is the most important event in women’s soccer worldwide. In total, 32 teams will seek glory and be crowned as the new champions. And so that you don’t miss out on this important event, here we will tell you how to see it in your country.
Watch FWWC in your country
|TV Broadcaster
|Fox Sports
Telemundo Deportes
|Without Cable
|Fubo (free trial)
Hulu+ Live TV
Sling TV
DirecTV Stream
YouTube TV
Peacock
|Streaming Websites
|Foxsports.com
FIFA.com
BBC Sport
|Application
|Telemundo
Fox Sports Go
Watch FWWC in your country: Live stream
Australia: Optus Sport, 7 Plus
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Prime
US: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (Blue)
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS
UK: ITVX, BBC
Republic of Ireland: RTE Player, RTE2.