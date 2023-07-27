Argentina and FIFA World Cup winning head coach Lionel Scaloni will be with the Argentine Football Association delegation that will present the launch of the AFA’s sporting complexes in the United States.

The plan is to have AFA be able to build a kind of Argentine soccer community in Florida, where kids will have a chance to learn playing soccer and other sports the Argentine way, as well as education for future head coaches and sports education across the board. There is also a plan to be able to convert dual nationals to the Argentine women’s and men’s national teams.

The event is set to take place on August 15th in Hialeah, Miami, but soccer professionals and media will be in for a treat as Lionel Scaloni will be conducting an exclusive technical talk for those present from 2PM- 3:15PM EST.

Lionel Scaloni to hold conference talk

The idea behind the talk is to go into detail about Scaloni’s coaching methods focusing on strategy and techniques to build “winning teams”. The conference will be hosted by famed Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky.

Together Varsky and Scaloni will dive deep into many subjects including technical and emotional resources Scaloni has been implementing during his years of soccer management.

Scaloni was an assistant coach at Sevilla in LaLiga before being an assistant on the Argentine national team, he later became the Argentine U-20 coach and in 2018 took over the senior national team and won the FIFA World Cup: 2022, Copa América: 2021; and CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions: 2022.

Before that Scaloni was an accomplished player having played right back for Newell’s Old Boys, Estudiantes, Deportivo La Coruña, Lazio, among others. Scaloni also played the 2006 FIFA World Cup for Argentina being capped 7 times.

For more information on how to obtain tickets click here! Don’t miss your chance to speak with the brain behind Argentina’s third FIFA World Cup triumph!