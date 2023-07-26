In an effort to expand their global reach, the Argentine Football Association will present their project and plans for the American market on August 15th in Miami. The plan has been in progress for the last five years.

AFA has 15 regional sponsorships in Asia and the Middle East and now plans to do the same in the United States. Among those present for the unveiling will be AFA President Claudio Tapia and Argentina National Team coach Lionel Scaloni.

The plan is to have AFA be able to build a kind of Argentine soccer community, where kids will have a chance to learn playing soccer and other sports the Argentine way, as well as education for future head coaches and sports education across the board. There is also a plan to be able to convert dual nationals to the Argentine women’s and men’s national teams.

AFA on project in the United States

AFA President Claudio Tapia stated: “We are very happy and excited about AFA’s project in the United States, recognizing the importance of this market due to its economic potential and the proximity to the Copa America and the next World Cup in this country.

“At the beginning of our administration, we have strongly focused on expanding our brand in strategic markets such as Asia and the Middle East, where we knew there were thousands of Argentina fans and many companies interested in working with us.

“The recent tour showed the significance of the National Team in those regions, where we have many sponsorship agreements and a strong brand positioning. Since last year, we have been working on a similar project in the United States, where we will also have high-performance centers and institutional offices, marking a permanent presence of AFA in this country.

“At this event, we will be able to share our plans and vision for this long-term project, which continues to grow internationally with sports and commercial projects.”

The event will take place in Hialeah, Miami, a location where AFA and the local government are working to develop a training center for the National Team.