Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest teams in the United Kingdom, wrote another epic chapter in their remarkable history. This Saturday, thanks to a 6-0 victory over the Forest Green Rovers and a combination of results from their direct rivals, the club owned by Ryan Reynolds secured promotion to League One.

In 2021, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney embarked on a very risky adventure with a significant investment in the Red Dragons. From that moment on, everything changed and their incredible journey was immortalized in the spectacular FX docuseries, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

Major sponsors arrived at Wrexham FC, allowing key signings to try to escape from the fifth tier of English football. Their impact after winning the National League led them to face powerhouse teams like Manchester United and Chelsea in friendly matches.

Now, after a long wait of 19 years, the Welsh team is back in League One. An ascent simply meteoric.

Can Wrexham AFC get to the Premier League?

Well, Wrexham AFC are a step closer to do that as League One is the third tier of professional soccer in the English league system. The next category is the Championship and then the Premier League.

Starting from next season, Wrexham will compete against 23 other teams, aiming for one of three spots to achieve a third consecutive promotion, which would be impressive.

Two spots for the Championship are awarded directly and another through a playoff between teams finishing in places 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th in the table. So, that will be the next dream in Ryan Reynolds’ quest.