Wrexham vs Bradford: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your country

Wrexham will face Bradford this Tuesday, August 29 in what will be the second round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The season’s beginning hasn’t been smooth sailing for Wrexham, as they find themselves grappling to climb out of the lower echelons of the League Two standings. Their record reflects one win, one loss, and three draws, totaling 6 points.

Nevertheless, their inaugural match in the Carabao Cup exhibited commendable performance. Pitted against a higher-tier opponent like Wigan, they managed to emerge victorious. They now set their sights on securing another triumph against Bradford, a team that holds a mere one-point advantage over Wrexham in the League Two standings.

Wrexham vs Bradford: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (August 30)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 30)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 30)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 30)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 30)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 30)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 30)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 30)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Wrexham vs Bradford: TV Channel and Live Streaming

At the moment there is no confirmed televising for this event, although it is likely that the game will be broadcast on local radio stations.