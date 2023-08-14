Wrexham vs Walsall: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Football League Two match in your country

Wrexham will play against Walsall this Tuesday, August 15 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Football League Two. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Wrexham’s debut in League Two is proving to be quite challenging. The Welsh team has only managed to secure 1 point out of 6 in contention, suffering a loss in their debut against Milton Keynes Dons and playing to a draw against AFC Wimbledon.

This situation has prompted them to seek recovery and strive for a victory that could provide some relief in light of this challenging beginning to the season. Their upcoming opponents will be Walsall, a team that has currently accumulated 3 points (1 win and 1 loss) and currently holds the 10th position in the standings.

Wrexham vs Walsall: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 16)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 16)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 16)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 16)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (August 16)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 16)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 16)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Wrexham vs Walsall: TV Channel and Live Streaming

At the moment there is no confirmed televising for this event, although it is likely that the game will be broadcast on local radio stations.