Manchester City‘s wait for a UEFA Champions League title ended on Saturday, when they beat Inter in Istambul. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez probably felt happy for his mentor Pep Guardiola.

The former midfielder shone under the current Man City boss, from whom he inspired to build his own managerial career. Xavi is just getting started, but Pep’s influence can already be seen.

Not only is he following in his mentor’s footsteps by trying to get Barça back on their feet, but Xavi’s style of play is also aligned with Guardiola’s principles. On top of that, he reportedly wants to lure one of Guardiola’s best players at City.

Report: Xavi wants to bring Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona

According to Sport, Xavi Hernandez is keen on adding Ilkay Gundogan to his Barcelona squad. The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer, and after winning the Champions League, many expect him to leave Manchester.

Gundogan has been at the Etihad since 2016, which is why this could be the best moment to say goodbye. Besides, Barça reportedly offer him a three-year deal, which speaks volumes about their interest in the midfielder despite his age.

The Germany international, however, would not be lacking in suitors this summer. Not only do City want him back for at least another year, but Arsenal and Saudi clubs are also said to be interested.