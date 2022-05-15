Barcelona have reportedly enetred the market for a new left back, an alternative to Jordi Alba. As a result, they have now been offered the opportunity to grab a player on a discount, and it is not Marcos Alonso of Chelsea.

Even before this weekend, Barcelona's pursuit of a new left-back has generated plenty of headlines. In the next transfer window, the Blaugrana are expected to acquire a replacement for Jordi Alba, who is approaching the end of his career at the age of 33.

Xavi Hernandez's side have been forced to invest on a new left-back capable of competing with the experienced Spaniard. Camp Nou is in desperate need of a left-back as Alejandro Balde has unable to establish into the first squad.

The Catalan giants had been said to be ready to begin negotiations with Chelsea for the transfer of midfielder Marcos Alonso. New rumors from Spain, however, imply that teh club may have a superior, younger option to Alonso, considering his productivity in the last third and greater defensive abilities.

Borussia Dortmund offer Raphael Guerreiro to Barcelona

It is reported by the Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona have been offered Borussia Dortmund's 28-year-old defender Raphael Guerreiro for a reduced fee. The Bundesliga side estimate the worth of the Portuguese international at roughly €8-10 million.

The Portugal international "believes that Barca's approach is ideally suited to his style of play and he would want to explore that option immediately," the report adds.

In summer of 2023, Guerreiro will have completed his contract with the German side, thus he has been made available for a reasonable fee this summer. Rather than risk the seeing the defender leave for free, Dortmund would rather see him depart the team in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The France-born ace had previously been linked with the La Liga outfit and turned down the club in 2016 when the Catalan giants instead signed Lucas Digne. "It was tough to say 'no' to Barca, but I gravitated toward Borussia's offer, who offered me the minutes to mature that I needed", at the time, he said.