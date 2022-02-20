World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti in his return to tennis at the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships in the US

After not being able to compete in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will finally make his debut in the 2022 tennis season at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the first round. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the United States.

The Serbian will play in Dubai this week knowing that the World No. 1 is at stake, with Daniil Medvedev playing in Mexico this week. If the Russian wins the title in Acapulco, he will become World No. 1 for the first time in his career. Djokovic has won the Dubai Championships on five occasions.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti will try to stop the Serbian. The 19-year-old is part of the new generation of players that are making their way to the top. He’s currently No. 57 in the world, and it’s coming to this match after reaching the quarter-finals in Rotterdam last week.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 21, 2022.

Time: 11:30 AM ET (estimated)

Location: Center Court, Aviation Club Tennis Center.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Storylines

Djokovic and Musetti have only faced each other once, in Roland Garros last year. The Serbian won the match in five sets, after Musetti won the first two sets in tie-breaks. However, he lost the last two sets without winning a single point.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti in the US

The match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti for the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 to be played on Monday, February 21, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to DraftKings, Novak Djokovic is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of -4000, while Lorenzo Musetti has odds of +1000.

DraftKings Novak Djokovic -4000 Lorenzo Musetti +1000

*Odds by DraftKings