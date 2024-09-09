Deion Sanders reportedly makes controversial change in Colorado tradition for his son Shedeur

Deion Sanders‘ arrival at the University of Colorado‘s football program has been a turning point in the Buffaloes’ pathway. With its highs and lows the team has been back on the spotlight and undoubtedly has benefited the team financially. However, many issues arose from Prime’s presence on campus and his antics are not everybody’s cup of tea. A recent change issued by Deion in favor of his son Shedeur‘s career may have been the drop that spilled the glass.

The Colorado Buffaloes have an extensive history and one National Championship won in 1990. Although Sanders coaching job put them back on the college football map, the Buffaloes’ legacy goes farther back than any particular name. Therefore, it came as a huge surprise when head coach Primetime ordered the team band not to play the historic fight song whenever quarterback Shedeur Sanders scored a touchdown.

Instead, the 100-year old theme will be replaced by Shedeur‘s rap single “Perfect Timing”, which has not been out for five months, yet. The decision is one that did not sit well with any Buffaloes fan. Especially when the team has failed to find success and has been embarrassed in enemy territory over at Nebraska. Shedeur exited the game in the fourth quarter and left for the locker room while his teammates drained the last minutes of a pathetic performance.

So, just to get things clear. The team’s quarterback does not seem to have his teammates’ backs and issues harsh comments for them postgame. But yet, the band and fans are supposed to ditch a memorable fight song in order to play Shedeur’s rap song that not once mentions the Buffaloes or anything related to Boulder, Colorado.

It is not looking nice for the Sanders at CU, time is running out. Shedeur may have to take a closer look at his Audemars Piguet as the clock hands no longer indicate ‘perfect timing’.

Nebraska send message to Shedeur, Colorado Buffaloes

Nebraska put on a clinic on Saturday night. Played exactly the type of game Matt Rhule prepared and the results were evident. Up 28-0 at halftime, the game was on cruise control for the most part. Not once did the Huskers go off script, they did as they needed to and never lost focus on the task. Once the clock ran out, the celebrations kicked off and it was mock after mock on the Sanders and University of Colorado.

While Deion is modernizing and leaving behind the Buffaloes’ traditions, the Huskers hung on to their past and pulled off a victory for the history books. The Huskers ‘red sea’ in the stands released red balloons after the team’s first score, giving a nod to a historic NCAA tradition at Nebraska. When the game was over, it was time for the good old banter to takeover Nebraska’s locker room.

As the players celebrated in their lockers, the Buffaloes and its main names were not forgotten. Pictures and videos went viral as the celebrations wreaked havoc inside the dressing room. Nebraska’s QB Dylan Raiola posed for a picture flexing a wrist watch, mocking Shedeur’s signature celly. To add insult to injury the Huskers danced and sang to the Buffaloes’ QB ‘Perfect Timing’. Contrary to Colorado fans,Nebraska does not seem to have any problem with the song.