Juan Martin Del Potro comeback ends in a tearful press conference, after the Grand Slam champion lost in two sets, and he hints once more that his retirement is really close. Here, check out the full story.

Juan Martin Del Potro played his first competitive tennis match since 2019 on Tuesday in the Argentina Open 2022, losing 6-1, 6-3 against countryman and Davis Cup teammate Federico Delbonis. The result is just an anecdote, as ‘Delpo’ has possibly said goodbye to tennis in an emotional post-match interview.

The Grand Slam champion said before the start of the tournament that this comeback “was more of a farewell," as he hadn’t stopped suffering from the pain after undergoing four knee surgeries since he fractured his kneecap during his first round match at Queen’s Club Championship 2019.

It’s not the first time that Del Potro, 33, has had to fight a career-threatening injury, as he first had to operate his wrist in 2010, the following season after his incredible US Open 2009 win against Roger Federer. However, he came back to round an astonishing career. This time, it doesn’t seem like it.

Del Potro: ‘I wanted another miracle (...) even I have to lose sometimes’

Everyone was expecting him. The stadium filled with the familiar “oe, oe, oe, Delpoo!” chant, which has been missing at the big championships of the ATP Tour. However, the return wasn’t as expected, with Del Potro almost unable to move around the court.

At the end of the second set, he couldn’t hold his tears. And in the post match interview, he broke down: "It's a moment that I never wanted to come. My health has led me to this. I wanted another miracle. I gave it my all. I will remember this day for the rest of my life. I carry in my heart the love of all the people. My last game was on the court…,” he said.

"I think I have fulfilled all my dreams in tennis and the most difficult thing to achieve is the love of all the people that I carry in my heart,” he explained, crying. "I tried to do another miracle like what happened with the wrist. I told my team that sometimes even I have to lose and I don't have enough strength. I gave it my all.”

He didn’t say he was retiring, but maybe he doesn’t have to. There’s still the possibility of him trying to play in Rio, but everything is still uncertain. The only thing that it’s secure, is that, if this is goodbye, he had a wonderful career: World No. 3, with 22 titles, including the US Open 2009, being the first man to beat both Nadal and Federer in a major; bronze and silver Olympic medalist, Indian Wells 2018 champion and a crowd favorite.