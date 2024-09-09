WNBA: Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese gives a timeline for her recovery from wrist injury

WNBA Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese opened up about her season-ending wrist injury, and gave it a timeline for her recovery. In a TikTok video, published on Sep. 8th, the player revealed that she is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday (Sep. 10th), and that her recovery would take around six weeks.

Reese explained that she sustained the injury when she fell on her hand during Sky’s 92-78 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. “I fell on my hand when I got the and-one, when I fell back, fell on my hand. And it is a small crack in my bone,” she said.

According to the WNBA forward, doctors told her that if she didn’t have surgery she could face several problems, such as “literally have arthritis at 22 years old” or risking a more severe fracture.

“The bone could literally crack and completely shatter. Right now, it’s like a hairline (…) But they’re going to put like a small little screw in it. And I wasn’t going for it to get any bigger. And, in the long term, I literally could not have played anymore because this is a very difficult place to heal,” she said.

Angel Reese (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

According to the timeline for her recovery process, Reese will be in a hard cast for four weeks, a soft cast for two weeks and then enter rehab. She also explained that she will keep training during her recovery, mostly running and conditioning.

Reese is still one of the main contenders for Rookie of the year

Angel Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has made a strong debut season. Averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds through 34 games, the former LSU star has set impressive records, including most consecutive double-doubles (15) and the highest total rebounds (446) in a single season.

Reese also earned her first All-Star nod, joining fellow rookie Caitlin Clark, and both of them are the strongest contenders for Rookie of the Year. With the Sky sitting at 13-22 in eighth place, they still have a shot at making the playoffs with five games remaining in the regular season.