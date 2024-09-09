Dak Prescott spoke about his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys after a great win over the Browns.

Dak Prescott finally got a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones gave the star player an impressive four-year, $240 million deal to stay as franchise quarterback.

Now, Prescott is the highest paid quarterback in NFL history surpassing the previous benchmark established by Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.

Hours after the agreement was announced, Dak got the first win of the season with a sensational performance on the road to beat the Cleveland Browns. The pressure is on. Super Bowl or bust.

How long is Dak Prescott’s contract?

Dak Prescott was entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and, with his new extension, the quarterback will play for America’s Team until 2028.

After the game against the Browns, Prescott couldn’t hide his happiness as he always wanted to retire as a Cowboy. Furthermore, the quarterback hopes all the noise finally disappears.

see also NFL News: Tom Brady warns Dak Prescott after big contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

“For me, personally, just to finish these questions. I hope after today we’re done talking about it. I hope we can just move forward and focus on this team and the success that we plan to have. Obviously, in any negotiation, you meet in the middle. That’s what we did. I’m happy it’s done. I had an obligation to the league and to the other quarterbacks. It’s the way the league is going. For me, it just means that I was up next.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Dak Prescott’s new salary?

Dak Prescott will get $60 million per year and that’s a new record for the NFL. A few weeks ago, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence joined Joe Burrow at $55 million annually. This was Dak’s message about the new responsibility and how he feels toward Jerry Jones.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Dak Prescott after contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

“My only motivation is to hold up my part of this deal (win a Super Bowl). Just deliver that. I put the most pressure on myself. Simple as that. That’s my motivation. That’s what pushes me. Nobody is a bigger critic than I am personally. I expect greatness out of myself. There’s no added pressure. I wanted to be a Cowboy. I wanted to stay a Cowboy. Not thinking about anywhere else. I understand the business. I didn’t take anything personal (from Jerry Jones). I wasn’t upset. I wouldn’t have been upset if it didn’t get done.”