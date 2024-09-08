Lionel Messi injury update: Return date reportedly set for Inter Miami star

After several weeks away from the pitch, Lionel Messi has a return date to don the Inter Miami jersey once again.

The wait is finally coming to an end. The main star of Inter Miami and one of the greatest players in football history, Lionel Messi, has a return date following the injury that sidelined him for several weeks.

Following a severe right ankle injury sustained during the Copa America 2024 final against Colombia, where Argentina ultimately secured their second consecutive championship, Messi was sidelined from the field for several weeks. He missed several matches with both Inter Miami and the Argentine national team.

However, according to journalist Fernando Czyz on his X (formerly Twitter) account @fczyz, Lionel Messi will return to the Inter Miami jersey next Saturday, when Gerardo Martino’s team faces the Philadelphia Union.

His return ends a long inactivity of nearly two months, during which the former Barcelona and PSG player missed, among other things, MLS matches, the Leagues Cup, and a doubleheader of World Cup qualifiers with the Argentine national team coached by Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What injury did Messi have?

During a new edition of the Copa America final, held this time in the United States, Lionel Messi was chasing a Colombian player when he fell to the ground, revealing a serious injury.

To the concern of everyone present and viewers around the world, as they saw Messi in tears, it was later revealed that he had suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle, with an indefinite recovery time.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lies on the grass with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Messi and his return with Argentina

As the Argentine national team plays their doubleheader of World Cup qualifiers, having already defeated Chile 3-0 in the first match, Lionel Messi was one of the notable absences, with understandable reasons for his absence.

Regarding a potential future call-up for this tournament, which provides spots for the next World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it was none other than coach Lionel Scaloni who addressed Messi’s situation.

In a press conference for the attending journalists, the head coach of the Albiceleste stated: “We will wait for him to return to play and will communicate with him just as we do with everyone else.”

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina, gives directions to his players during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 5, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

