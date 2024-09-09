Even though the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is set to take place in November, it could be canceled for good at the last minute.

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight was initially scheduled for July but later rescheduled to November. However, there’s a possibility that the bout could face another setback and be canceled at the last minute.

Fans are excited to see Mike Tyson back in the ring. The legendary boxer is set to face Jake Paul, a YouTuber who has been making strides in the professional boxing scene in recent years.

Originally set for July 20, the fight was postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up while on a plane. Now, concerns have emerged that the match could be definitively canceled just one day before it’s set to take place.

Report: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul may not fight in November

Earlier this year, it was announced that Mike Tyson would return to the ring after a four-year hiatus, with Jake Paul stepping up as his challenger as the YouTuber continues his quest to become a professional boxer.

Netflix, which holds the broadcast rights, initially scheduled the bout for July 20. However, health issues forced Tyson to withdraw, leading to a rescheduled date of November 15.

Unfortunately, this new date may also be in jeopardy. Tyson, now 58, suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight, and his ongoing health concerns could ultimately cancel the fight.

According to World Boxing News, Tyson will undergo medical tests the day before the scheduled fight. If he doesn’t pass, the Texas Licensing Regulators could call off the event entirely.

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson in November

Alternatively, the match could be downgraded to an exhibition bout. With cancellation being costly for organizers, this option appears to be a more feasible solution.

Would Jake Paul fight another boxer if Mike Tyson is not healthy enough?

Jake Paul has stated he won’t face another opponent if Tyson is unable to compete. He remains hopeful that Iron Mike will be ready to go for their November showdown.

“I don’t have concern,” Paul said. “He’s doing great. He’s super healthy behind the scenes and feeling great. So that’s what we are focusing on and there is not a back-up currently.“

