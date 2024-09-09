NBA News: Hall of Famer weighs in Anthony Edwards' comments about Michael Jordan's generation

Hall of Famer weighs in on Anthony Edwards' controversial remarks about Michael Jordan and the older generation of NBA players.

A few weeks ago, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made headlines with a surprising statement about Michael Jordan and the NBA’s past generation, sparking backlash from both former and current players. Now, a Hall of Famer has reignited the discussion by taking a jab at Edwards’ comments.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Edwards was asked to compare past and present NBA eras. He didn’t hold back, stating, “I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. Michael Jordan was the only one that really had skill.”

Edwards’ remarks went viral almost instantly, with criticism pouring in from across the league. Detroit Pistons legend and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was the latest to weigh in.

Thomas responded to a clip on X (formerly Twitter) that featured highlights of several bounce-pass lobs—a signature move of his. He captioned it with a playful jab: “Well, it’s safe to say no one was doing this,” referencing Edwards’ insinuation that the older generation lacked skill.

Paul George reacts to Edwards’ remarks

On an episode of his podcast Podcast P, Paul George addressed Edwards’ comments alongside his father, Paul George Sr. George didn’t hold back in his critique.

“I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “It was a very immature comment. Obviously, Anthony Edwards is super talented and has a bright future ahead. But the game has grown so much—you have to respect those who paved the way.”

Magic Johnson fires back at Edwards

Edwards’ claim that Michael Jordan was the only “skilled” player from previous generations caught the attention of NBA legend Magic Johnson, who didn’t mince words in his response.

“I just never respond to a guy who has never won a championship,” Johnson said when asked about Edwards’ remarks. “There’s really nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

