NBA

NBA News: Hall of Famer weighs in Anthony Edwards' comments about Michael Jordan's generation

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesAnthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs

By Gianni Taina

A few weeks ago, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made headlines with a surprising statement about Michael Jordan and the NBA’s past generation, sparking backlash from both former and current players. Now, a Hall of Famer has reignited the discussion by taking a jab at Edwards’ comments.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Edwards was asked to compare past and present NBA eras. He didn’t hold back, stating, “I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. Michael Jordan was the only one that really had skill.”

Edwards’ remarks went viral almost instantly, with criticism pouring in from across the league. Detroit Pistons legend and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was the latest to weigh in.

Thomas responded to a clip on X (formerly Twitter) that featured highlights of several bounce-pass lobs—a signature move of his. He captioned it with a playful jab: “Well, it’s safe to say no one was doing this,” referencing Edwards’ insinuation that the older generation lacked skill.

Paul George reacts to Edwards’ remarks

On an episode of his podcast Podcast P, Paul George addressed Edwards’ comments alongside his father, Paul George Sr. George didn’t hold back in his critique.

Kevin Garnett makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan comments

“I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “It was a very immature comment. Obviously, Anthony Edwards is super talented and has a bright future ahead. But the game has grown so much—you have to respect those who paved the way.”

Magic Johnson fires back at Edwards

Edwards’ claim that Michael Jordan was the only “skilled” player from previous generations caught the attention of NBA legend Magic Johnson, who didn’t mince words in his response.

Anthony Edwards makes surprising revelation about Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant after Olympics final

“I just never respond to a guy who has never won a championship,” Johnson said when asked about Edwards’ remarks. “There’s really nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

