Trending topics:
WNBA

Shaquille O’Neal’s high praise for Caitlin Clark despite close relationship with Angel Reese

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who is close to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, didn’t hold back in his praise for Indiana Fever's star Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark
© Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark

By Natalia Lobo

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has only nice things to say about WNBA‘s Indiana Fever’s star Caitlin Clark, who many see as the top rival of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. While Reese and O’Neal have a strong bond, she even calls him her “uncle,” that doesn’t mean that the Hall of Famer can’t praise Clark, whom he called the “real deal.”

According to USA Today, O’Neal was impressed by Clark’s performance when Indiana defeated Chicago on August 30 for the final matchup of the 2024 season. The Fever dominated the game, winning 100-81, led by a career-high 31 points and 12 assists from Clark. Reese finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

When I see stuff on TV, I’m like, OK, I’d like to see it in person. Well, I saw it in person,” O’Neal said about Clark. “She can play … from a basketball standpoint, she makes all the right plays, gets everybody involved, and she has that Steph Curry (shooting) range,” he said per the outlet.

Advertisement

On the other hand, O’Neal believes that the rivalry between Reese and Clark is going to be “good for the game” as they will be “forever” linked, which will be keep the interest in the WNBA.

angel reese

Angel Reese (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“You can make little games of it. In college, Angel’s up one (because of winning a national championship). Now you can say, OK, Caitlin’s in the playoffs, is Angel going to make the playoffs? Little games that you can play that keep their names going. I’m happy for both of them, I’m happy for women’s sports,” he explained.

WNBA’s rookie of the year battle is a close one

The 2024 Rookie of the Year race is expected to narrow down to Reese and Clark. With Clark’s Fever clinching a playoff berth and winning three out of four games against the Sky, many anticipate Clark will take the award.

Advertisement
WNBA News: Angel Reese is officially out for Chicago Sky with season ending injury

see also

WNBA News: Angel Reese is officially out for Chicago Sky with season ending injury

Reese’s chances took a hit when she recently revealed she would miss the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury that requires surgery. Before the announcement, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft was leading the league with an average of 13.1 rebounds per game.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: LeBron James' Lakers teammate will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' Lakers teammate will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season

NBA News: Hall of Famer weighs in Anthony Edwards' comments about Michael Jordan's generation
NBA

NBA News: Hall of Famer weighs in Anthony Edwards' comments about Michael Jordan's generation

Christian McCaffrey is out for the 49ers vs. Jets game in Week 1
NFL

Christian McCaffrey is out for the 49ers vs. Jets game in Week 1

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo