The Army Black Knights football team represents the United States Military Academy in college football. Army is a Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member of the NCAA. The team plays it’s home games in Michie Stadium with a capacity of 38,000 at West Point, New York.



Army has claimed three national championships from 1944 to 1946. In addition, major selectors have awarded Army championships in 1914 and 1916. The Army program has produced 24 players and four coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame, 37 consensus All-Americans, and three Heisman Trophy winners.



Below are 14 legends who have played for The Army Black Knights, one of the NCAA’s most traditional teams.

Arnold Tucker



As a quarterback, Tucker played a crucial role in Army’s success during the 1940s. His leadership and strategic playmaking contributed to the team’s dominance on the gridiron.



Rollie Stichweh



Stichweh was a talented quarterback at Army in the early 1960s. He is best remembered for his role in the famous 1963 Army-Navy game and his overall impact on the team.



Bill Carpenter



A versatile player, Carpenter excelled as a halfback for Army. His speed and agility made him a formidable force on the field, contributing to the team’s achievements.



Mike Mayweather



Mayweather’s prowess as a running back for Army added a dynamic dimension to the team’s offense. His contributions on the ground were instrumental in the team’s success.



Joe Steffy



Steffy was a standout offensive lineman, earning All-American honors during his time at West Point. His skill and consistency provided stability to the team’s offensive line.

Doug Kenna



Kenna’s role as a quarterback for Army showcased his leadership and strategic acumen. His on-field decisions and contributions played a key part in the team’s success.



Bob Novogratz



A standout end for Army, Novogratz’s receiving abilities and overall athleticism made him a valuable asset to the team. His performances left a lasting impression on Army football.



Frank Merritt



Merritt’s skills as a fullback contributed to Army’s offensive prowess. His ability to navigate through defenses and find the end zone made him a reliable offensive weapon.



Barry Nickerson



Nickerson’s presence as a linebacker was crucial for Army’s defense. His tackling ability and defensive prowess made him a standout player for the team.



Glenn Davis



Known as “Mr. Outside,” Davis was a Heisman Trophy winner in 1946 and a two-time consensus All-American. His dynamic running skills and versatility left an indelible mark on Army football, contributing to the team’s success during the World War II era.



Doc Blanchard



“Mr. Inside” paired with Glenn Davis to form one of the most potent backfield combinations in football history. Blanchard, also a Heisman Trophy winner (1945), was a three-time All-American and played a crucial role in Army’s back-to-back national championships in 1944 and 1945.



Pete Dawkins



An exceptional halfback and Heisman Trophy winner in 1958, Dawkins was a key player for Army. His achievements extended beyond the football field, as he later became a Brigadier General, displaying excellence in both military and athletic domains.



Trent Steelman



A quarterback for Army, Steelman showcased exceptional leadership and versatility on the field. He became the first quarterback in Army history to rush for over 2,000 yards in his career, leaving a lasting legacy.



Ahmad Bradshaw



Bradshaw, a quarterback, led Army to success in the late 2000s. His exceptional running abilities and leadership were instrumental in breaking the team’s long losing streak against Navy, marking a memorable era in Army football.