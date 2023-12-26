The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is one of the country’s most famous teams, representing the University of Alabama. The Alabama Crimson Tide has won 18 national championships, including 13 wire-service (AP or Coaches’) national titles in the poll-era, and five other titles before the poll-era.



Alabama has won 34 conference championships (4 Southern Conference and 30 SEC championships), and has made an NCAA-record 76 postseason bowl appearances.



The Crimson Tide have had an array of legendary players in their history and below we will feature 25 of the best players to suit up for the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.



Derrick Thomas



As a legendary linebacker, Thomas set numerous records at Alabama, earning unanimous All-American honors in 1988. He holds the NCAA single-game sack record and remains an icon for his impactful plays.



Mark Ingram



Ingram, the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy, showcased exceptional skills as a running back. He played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide’s 2009 national championship, displaying a blend of power and agility.



Julio Jones



A dynamic wide receiver, Jones stood out for his remarkable athleticism. His receptions and yards at Alabama contributed significantly to the team’s success, foreshadowing a standout NFL career.



Joe Namath



Nicknamed “Broadway Joe,” Namath is a football legend. He led Alabama to a national championship in 1964 and later found success in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the New York Jets.



Ozzie Newsome



Known for his versatility as a tight end and wide receiver, Newsome played a crucial role in Alabama’s offensive success. He went on to have a distinguished career as an NFL executive.



Cornelius Bennett



Bennett, a dominant linebacker, earned All-American honors and was a force on Alabama’s defense. His impact continued in the NFL, where he was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.



Shaun Alexander



As a running back, Alexander set numerous records at Alabama, including the single-season touchdown mark. His prolific college career foreshadowed his success in the NFL, where he became an MVP.



John Hannah



Widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen in history, Hannah’s skills anchored Alabama’s line during his college years. He later achieved Hall of Fame status in the NFL.



Amari Cooper



Cooper, an exceptional wide receiver, left his mark at Alabama with his precise route running and playmaking abilities. He played a vital role in the Crimson Tide’s 2015 national championship.



Trent Richardson



Richardson’s powerful running style made him a standout at Alabama, helping secure two national championships. His collegiate success translated to an NFL career, albeit with varied results.



Barrett Jones



Versatile and highly skilled, Jones played multiple positions on the offensive line, earning acclaim for his intelligence and technique. He contributed to three national championships during his time at Alabama.



Lee Roy Jordan



An exceptional linebacker, Jordan earned All-American honors and played a key role in Alabama’s dominant defense in the early 1960s. His legacy extended to a successful NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Javier Arenas



Known for his prowess as a cornerback and return specialist, Arenas played a crucial role in Alabama’s defense. His impact continued in the NFL, showcasing his versatility on the field.



AJ McCarron



McCarron, a quarterback, led Alabama to back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012. His efficient and steady play earned him recognition among the program’s great signal-callers.



Johnny Musso



Nicknamed “The Italian Stallion,” Musso excelled as a running back and earned All-American honors. His impressive college career paved the way for a brief but impactful stint in the NFL.



Terrence Cody



A dominant force on the defensive line, Cody earned the nickname “Mount Cody” for his size and strength. He played a pivotal role in Alabama’s 2009 national championship run.



David Palmer



Known for his versatility as a wide receiver, running back, and return specialist, Palmer was a playmaker for Alabama. His impact extended to the NFL, showcasing his dynamic skill set.



Trent Williams



An imposing offensive lineman, Williams anchored Alabama’s line with his strength and agility. His successful college career foreshadowed a standout NFL career as a Pro Bowl left tackle.



Cyrus Jones



Jones made a name for himself as a cornerback and return specialist, earning All-American honors. His contributions were crucial to Alabama’s success, and he continued his career in the NFL.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix



A standout safety, Clinton-Dix showcased excellent coverage skills and football IQ. He played a pivotal role in Alabama’s defense and later found success in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors.



Jay Barker



Barker quarterbacked Alabama to a national championship in 1992. Known for his leadership and poise, he remains a respected figure in Crimson Tide football history.



Dont’a Hightower



Hightower, a standout linebacker, earned All-American honors and played a key role in Alabama’s formidable defense. His success extended to the NFL, where he won multiple Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.



Dre Kirkpatrick



Kirkpatrick excelled as a cornerback, earning All-American honors. His coverage skills and playmaking ability contributed to Alabama’s defensive success and paved the way for a solid NFL career.



Calvin Ridley



A dynamic wide receiver, Ridley displayed exceptional speed and route-running ability. He played a key role in Alabama’s passing game, contributing to the team’s success before transitioning to the NFL.



Tua Tagovailoa



Tagovailoa, a highly talented quarterback, led Alabama to a national championship in 2018. Known for his accuracy and poise, he left a significant impact on Crimson Tide football before entering the NFL.