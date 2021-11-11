Formula 1 2021 continues at the Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo, with the Brazilian Grand Prix this Sunday. Find out here when the race will take place and how to watch it in the US.

The Formula 1 2021 campaign continues its course on Sunday with the 19th Grand Prix Race of the year at Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo. The Brazilian Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The race will be the 19th round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

The inaugural Brazilian Grand Prix was contested at Interlagos in 1972, however, it was not part of the Formula One World Championship at the time. This race was held as a test to persuade the FIA that the Interlagos track and its organizers were capable of hosting a Grand Prix, as was typical of European motorsport at the time.

Carlos Pace, a Brazilian Formula One racer, died in a plane crash in 1977, and the track was renamed for him. The Brazilian Grand Prix has been held there since 1973. Alain Prost of France holds the record for most wins (6), while McLaren with 12 wins is the track constructors' leader. As the Brazilian Grand Prix is getting closer, let's take a look at the date, time, and TV channel in the US.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Date

The Brazilian Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo. It will have 71 laps in a circuit with 4.309 km (2.677 mi).

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 19th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App in the Brazilian.