In a very long awaited game, Tennessee clash with Clemson in the 2022 Orange Bowl. Read here to find out why star quarterback Hendon Hooker will not be available for the Vols in Miami.

The 2022 Orange Bowl is finally here with an amazing matchup between Clemson and Tennessee. While the Tigers have been one of the most consistent football programs during the last years, just behind Alabama since 2011 in regular season wins, the Volunteers finally came back to the big stage.

Tennessee had an amazing 8-0 start in the season with wins against top rivals like Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU or Alabama. Then, Georgia, the reigning champions, ended that amazing streak. Even after that, the Vols were still alive in the race for the playoffs and, maybe, the National Championship. However, with only two games remaining in the season, disaster arrived. South Carolina pulled a major 63-38 upset and the dream was over for Tennessee. They finished 10-2.

Even though the playoffs are gone for Tennessee, the 2022 Orange Bowl is a great opportunity to send a strong message to the nation and maybe finish as a Top 5 ranked team. Nevertheless, in a shocking turn of events, the Volunteers won't have their best player on the field. Read here to find out why quarterback Hendon Hooker is not available.

Why is Hendon Hooker not playing for Tennessee vs Clemson in the Orange Bowl?

Hendon Hooker tore the ACL of his left knee when Tennessee lost against South Carolina on Week 12. It was a crushing day for the Vols.They were oficially eliminated from the playoffs and their starting quarterback was ruled out for the rest of the season.

That's why Hendon Hooker won't be available for Tennessee to face Clemson. Joe Milton III gets the call in what will be his second start. He came in as a substitute in the final quarter against the Gamecocks and played in the last game of the season, a 56-0 win over Vanderbilt.