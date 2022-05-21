The 2022 Roland Garros will be held from May 22 to June 5, and it will be celebrated at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Here find out why Roger Federer will miss the 2022 French Open.

2022 Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the tennis season, will be held from May 22 to June 5. The clay court Grand Slam, inaugurated in 1891, will be celebrated at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris (France). You can watch this tournament in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022 French Open will award a total of €43,600,000 in prize money. The winner on the men's side will take home 2000 points and €2.200.000. The second Grand Slam of the season is comprised of 128 players including 32 seeds.

In addition, the tournament's top winner, Rafael Nadal, will participate. The Spaniard has won the French Open 13 times, and his participation was in doubt due to a foot injury. "It's true that during the French Open, Roland Garros, I’m going to have my doctor there with me. That sometimes helps because you can do things”, he said. However, Roger Federer will not be participating in the 2022 Roland Garros.

Why will Roger Federer not play at the 2022 Roland Garros?

Roger Federer had his third surgery on his right knee in August 2021, and since then, he has been inactive on the ATP circuit. Not much information is known, beyond the images that he publishes on social networks where he is seen training. His return seems to be fairly close and in fact, it is known that in October he will play the ATP 500 in Basel and it is expected that in September he will play in the Laver Cup.

He will not be seen sliding on the Philippe-Chatrier court. Federer has competed at the French Open just twice since 2015. To prolong his career and minimize injuries, he skipped the entire clay season in 2017 and 2018. The Swiss competed on clay in 2019 and made it to the semifinals of the French Open. Federer skipped the tournament in 2020, before participating last year. He made it to the fourth round but withdrew before his match against Matteo Berrettini citing issues with his knee.

“Regrettably, I've decided not to participate in the French Open. I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard-court seasons. The start of the year has been magical for me, but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward. Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season. I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive, and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year”, Federer announced in a statement.