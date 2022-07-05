The 6 hours of Monza will be the 6th of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, and so you don't miss anything about the Race of Races, here we tell you TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 2022 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship continues and this time it will be the turn of the 6th race of the season, the 6 Hours of Monza which will take place at the “Autodromo Nazionale di Monza” in the city of the same name, Italy. So you don't miss anything about this motorsport event, here you can find the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 2022 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship is almost halfway over and the championship is more interesting than ever. In the Hypercar the leader is the Alpine Elf Team (who finished in 4th position in Le Mans) with 81 points. In LMP2, the Jota team managed to take the lead after their great victory at the Circuit de Sarthe.

In the GTE category, the two Porsche teams are in first and second place, with drivers Richard Lietz and Gianmaria Bruni (winners at Le Mans) leading by just 2 points; while in GTE Am the TF Sport clearly dominates after the two second places in Sebring and Spa, and the 1st place in Le Mans. It will be a Sunday with a lot of motorsport activity, since in addition to the WEC we will have the F1 Austrian GP and the Nascar Quaker State 400.

6 hours of Monza 2022: Dates and start time in the US

Friday 8 July 2022

Free Practice 1: 9:30am-12:00pm (ET)

Saturday 9 July 2022

Free Practice 2: 3:00am-4:30am (ET)

Free practice 3: 7:30am-8:30am (ET)

Qualifying 1: 11:30am-11:40am (ET)

Qualifying 2: 11:50am-12:00pm (ET)

Sunday 10 July 2022

Race: 6:00am-12:00pm (ET)

6 hours of Monza 2022: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 6 hours of Monza in the United States through Motortrend and Motorspot.tv. In the UK, it will be broadcast on Eurosport, Eurosport 2.

