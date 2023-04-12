The USFL will offer affordable tickets for football fans in the four stadiums that will be the home fields of the 8 franchises. Check here how to buy the tickets.

2023 USFL: How to buy tickets to attend the games and how much do they cost?

The 2023 USFL season will be the second official season of the league to be played again in the spring football window one week before the end of the XFL season.

Only four stadiums will be available for the 8 USFL teams that will play from April 15 to July 1. Teams must share home field.

USFL tickets will be much cheaper than NFL tickets but will be in the same range as XFL tickets, fans will have options like single game and season tickets.

How to buy USFL tickets for the 2023 season?

The best option is the USFL's official website, theusfl.com/ticket-hub, where all the tickets for each of the 8 teams are available. Tickets are processed through ticketmaster, they are the official partner of the league.

The USFL offers three different types of tickets for each team which are divided into individual tickets (single game), season tickets and group packages.

How much do USFL tickets cost for the 2023 season?

Prices vary but the average is $8 to $40 for single game tickets, the best seats during an early season game can cost up to $40-$50 bucks.

Season tickets cost from $30 to $120 which includes access to six games of the selected team, most of the season tickets have already been sold.