The USFL does not have the same number of teams as the NFL, only 8 teams will play divided into two divisions, it is a short enough list to remember the names of all the teams. Check here all teams names.

Only 8 teams will play in the 2023 USFL team but before the start of the season there was discussion about a possible expansion that in the end did not take place.

The cities that host USFL teams are known to be packed with football fans and attendance numbers are likely to be higher than expected.

Like in the NFL, USFL teams are named after the city they are representing or at least that's the idea with their names.

List of team names for the 2023 USFL season

Only one team was removed from the roster, the Tampa Bay Bandits are no longer part of the USFL, they were replaced by the Memphis Showboats. Stadiums will be use by two teams at the same time.

Team Names Hub city North Division Michigan Panthers Detroit, Michigan Philadelphia Stars New Jersey Generals Canton, Ohio Pittsburgh Maulers South Division Birmingham Stallions Birmingham, Alabama New Orleans Breakers Houston Gamblers Memphis, Tennessee Memphis Showboats

Teams will have a total of 40 active players for the 2023 season and another 10 inactive players, but training camps will start with 58 players on the roster.