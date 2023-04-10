The USFL returns for a new season by the hand of the same owners who were behind the league in 2022, things are expected to be much better for the league this year.

The first time the USFL went public was in the 1980s, during that decade the league was in the hands of other owners from 1983 to 1986.

The USFL was not heard from for a long time and it was not until 2022 that the league returned from the hand of some powerful owners willing to invest more money year after year.

The USFL will be part of the spring football window to offer more football while the NFL is on vacation. The USFL along with the XFL are supposed to be the top leagues during that window.

Who are the owners of the USFL?

The company behind the USFL is National Spring Football League Enterprises Co, LLC which is a joint venture between Brian Woods and Fox Sports.

The USFL has their headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. The league will officially offer all of their content on FOX, but the games will also be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Peacock.

Fox Sports is one of the main financiers of the league, they will disburse around $200 million in three years, but the USFL wants to attract more investors during the upcoming seasons.