Winter Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony: Best memes and reactions

Buzzing across social feeds, the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Verona became a hotbed for memes and reactions, capturing the unexpected, the hilarious and the unforgettable moments that defined the night.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

An orchestra performs during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.
An orchestra performs during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

As the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics reached their finale in the ancient Arena of Verona, the closing ceremony quickly took on a life of its own online. Fans and casual viewers alike turned moments from the spectacle into memes.

From unexpected choreography and costume choices to viral clips of athletes celebrating or reacting, social feeds buzzed long after the last flag was lowered. Some posts leaned into playful exaggeration, others into genuine admiration.

Even amidst the formal speeches and Olympic protocol, certain snapshots and clips seemed to dominate trending lists and conversations, turning the ceremony into more than just a closing act about “Beauty in Action“.

Funniest reactions of the Winter Olympics closing ceremony

Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
