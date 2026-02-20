Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

What is the theme of the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony? All about ‘Beauty in Action’

As the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics draw to a close, Verona’s ancient Arena prepares for a finale blending Italian artistry, global performers and unforgettable motion — a spectacle that celebrates sport and culture alike.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

A firework display is seen at the Arco della Pace after the lighting of the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.
In Verona, an ancient Roman amphitheater will host the final act of the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where the closing ceremony’s artistic vision is already taking shape, taking place on February 22.

After weeks of edges‑of‑your‑seat competition, the focus shifts to a carefully crafted concept that promises to weave sport and culture together in unexpected ways. It’s rooted in a narrative that spans mountains, cities and the human experience.

Early creative cues suggest a blend of opera, dance, cinematic design and live performance that echoes Italia’s artistic heritage while capturing the dynamism of the Games themselves.

What is the theme of the closing ceremony?

The theme of the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony is “Beauty in Action”. Scheduled for February 22, 2026, in Verona’s historic Arena, it aims to celebrate movement, creativity and the Olympic spirit through a blend of athletic homage and cultural performance.

People walk past Verona Olympic Arena on day twelve of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Set against the 2,000‑year‑old Roman amphitheater, the ceremony promises a fusion of Italy’s artistic heritage with modern performance. The concept emphasizes the elegance of motion, both in sport and in art, integrating music, dance, cinematic visuals and technology to create an immersive storytelling experience.

Creative cues suggest the ceremony will explore movement as a narrative device. Stage design, lighting and choreography are expected to mimic natural flows like water and wind, symbolically connecting Italy’s landscapes — from alpine peaks to Adriatic coasts — to the universal energy of the Olympics.

Performances will include Italian and international artists, combining classical and contemporary elements. From theatrical dance to electronic music and operatic influences, the show aims to create a finale that reflects the journey of athletes, the spirit of the host nation, and the communal celebration of sport, culture, and artistry.

Ariadna Pinheiro
