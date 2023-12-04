Founded in 1887, the Notre Dame football program initially struggled, but under the guidance of Coach Knute Rockne in the early 20th century, it began its ascent. Rockne, known for his innovative coaching strategies, led the team to multiple national championships and transformed Notre Dame into a football powerhouse. The famous “Four Horsemen” backfield of Stuhldreher, Crowley, Miller, and Layden in the 1920s became iconic.



In the late 20th century, Coach Lou Holtz guided the Fighting Irish to another national title in 1988 behind the leadership of players like Tony Rice and the electrifying “Rocket” Ismail. Recent years have seen Notre Dame maintain its status as a competitive force in college football, with coaches like Brian Kelly leading the team. The Fighting Irish have consistently contended for national prominence, participating in major bowl games and maintaining a strong tradition of excellence.

Notre Dame’s football legacy is characterized not only by its victories but also by iconic figures, legendary coaches, and a commitment to the values of the university. Here are 25 of the greatest players to play for Notre Dame.

Knute Rockne



Legendary coach and player led Notre Dame to multiple championships in the 1910s and 1920s, famous for his “Win one for the Gipper” speech.



Joe Montana



Hall of Fame quarterback led Notre Dame to a national title in 1977 and went on to win four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.



Paul Hornung



Heisman Trophy winner in 1956, versatile player known as the “Golden Boy,” and played a crucial role in Notre Dame’s success.



Tim Brown



Heisman Trophy winner in 1987, prolific wide receiver, and one of the greatest return specialists in college football history.



Jerome Bettis



Powerful running back who had a successful NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving Notre Dame.



Johnny Lattner



Heisman Trophy winner in 1953, known for his exceptional skills as a halfback and defensive back.



Leon Hart



Heisman Trophy winner in 1949, an outstanding end who contributed to three national championships during his time at Notre Dame.



Alan Page



Defensive tackle who later became the first African American justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court, a dominant force on the field.



George Gipp



A legendary player known as the “Gipper,” whose life and career tragically ended early, inspiring one of the most famous speeches in sports history by Knute Rockne.



Ross Browner



The outstanding defensive lineman won the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy in 1976 and played a key role in Notre Dame’s championship.



Joe Theismann



Quarterback who led Notre Dame to two bowl victories and had a successful NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins.



Chris Zorich



Dominant defensive lineman, two-time All-American, and played a key role in Notre Dame’s national championship in 1988.



Mike Golic



Standout defensive tackle, known for his strength and tenacity, played a crucial role in Notre Dame’s defensive success in the late 1970s.



Raghib “Rocket” Ismail



Explosive wide receiver and return specialist, known for his speed and game-changing plays, helped Notre Dame win the national title in 1988.



Tom Clements



Quarterback who led Notre Dame to a national championship in 1973 and later had success in the CFL and NFL as a player and coach.



Brady Quinn



Quarterback who set numerous school records, including career touchdown passes, and had a successful NFL career after leaving Notre Dame.



Aaron Taylor



Two-time All-American offensive lineman, played a crucial role in Notre Dame’s offensive line dominance in the early 1990s.



Jeff Samardzija



Standout wide receiver and baseball player, holds records for career touchdown receptions at Notre Dame, later had a successful MLB career.



Justin Yoon



Yoon was a standout placekicker for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. Born in South Korea, Yoon displayed remarkable accuracy and consistency in his kicking, becoming one of the most reliable kickers in Notre Dame’s history.



Frank Carideo



Quarterback and halfback known for his exceptional passing skills, played a significant role in Notre Dame’s success in the early 1930s.



Angelo Bertelli



Heisman Trophy winner in 1943, quarterback who led Notre Dame to a national championship during World War II.



Luther Bradley



Standout defensive back, two-time consensus All-American, and played a key role in Notre Dame’s defensive success in the mid-1970s.



Manti Te’o



Linebacker and team captain, a key defensive leader for Notre Dame, Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012.



Jeff Faine



Outstanding center, two-time All-American, and key player in Notre Dame’s offensive line during the early 2000s.



Tyler Eifert



A tight end, Eifert made a significant impact for the Notre Dame football team. Known for his athleticism and reliable hands, Eifert was a favorite target for quarterbacks during his college career.