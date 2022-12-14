BYU and SMU face off in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

BYU and SMU clash in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

BYU made an amazing final run to clinch bowl elegibility with a 7-5 record. The Cougars were on the verge of failure after four consecutive losses mid-season. Then, BYU came back beating Boise State, Utah Tech and Stanford. BYU have lost two of their last three bowl appearances, but they lead 3-0 the all-time series with SMU. QB Jaren Hall is questionable with an ankle injury and that could be huge for the outcome of this matchup. The Brigham Young Cougars record in bowl games is 16-22-1.

In the final game of the regular season, SMU won a 34-31 thriller against Memphis to post a 7-5 record. Even though the Mustangs had crushing defeats against then ranked-teams like Cincinnati or Tulane, they managed to accumulate five victories in their last seven games. SMU averaged 38 points on offense and that's why many experts predict this will be a high-scoring battle. WR Rashee Rice, a star during the season and a big NFL prospect, is out (toe injury). The Mustangs are 1.5-point underdogs and have a 7-9-1 mark in bowl games.

BYU vs SMU: Date

The Brigham Young Cougars will play against the SMU Mustangs in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 PM (ET). The 17th edition of the game will be played at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU vs SMU: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch BYU vs SMU in the US

BYU and SMU go for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss this long awaited matchup in the United States is ABC.