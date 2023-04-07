Brooks Koepka, one of the best players in the world, is trying to win the Masters Tournament for the first time in his career. Check out more about him including his age, wife, brother, caddie and net worth.

Brooks Koepka is trying to revamp his career. After winning four major championships in a span of only two years (2017-2019), Koepka was seen by many experts as the heir of Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour. However, injuries appeared and everything started to go downhill.

In October of 2018, Brooks Koepka became the No.1 ranked player in the world and he held that spot for almost a year. He was sensational with victories at the US Open (2017, 2018) and the PGA Championship (2018, 2019). The first golfer ever to hold back-to-back titles at the same time in two majors.

Now, Brooks Koepka is part of the controversial LIV Invitational Series which produced a massive breakup with the PGA Tour. He's been great in the last few weeks and could be a big threat during the weekend at the Masters Tournament. Here you can find more details about one of golf's superstars.

How old is Brooks Koepka?

Brooks Koepka is 32 years old. He was born on May 3, 1990 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a college superstar at Florida State University and became professional in 2012 playing the Challenge Tour in Europe.

Is Brooks Koepka married? Who is his wife?

Brooks Koepka is married to actress, Jena Sims. The ceremony took place on June of 2022 at Turks and Caicos. He was previously in a relationship with famous soccer player, Becky Edwards.

Who is Brooks Koepka's brother?

Chase Koepka is Brooks Koepka's younger brother and he is also a professional golfer. In fact, during the 2019 Zurich Classic, they played together as a team in that PGA Tour event.

Who is Brooks Koepka's caddie?

Ricky Elliott is Brooks Koepka's caddie and they had a very controversial moment at the 2023 Masters Tournament. Elliott was seen telling Gary Woodland's caddie which iron Koepka used in the par-5 15th hole during the first round at Augusta.

Tournament officials investigated if the caddie broke the rules by 'helping' other player. In the end, the information determined there was no breach of the rules by Koepka's caddie.

How much is Brooks Koepka's net worth?

After his impressive career, Brooks Koepka has almost $38 million as total earnings in the PGA Tour and LIV. Nowadays, he has a $50 million net worth and has endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Michelob Ultra, Rolex, Srixon and Netjets.