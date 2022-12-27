Clemson will clash with Tennessee at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The 2022 Orange Bowl will have the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers playing against each other at Hard Rock Stadium trying to finish their NCAA College Football Season the best way they can. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

Clemson started the season with very promising results. Their 8-0 record in the beginning of the competition put them in the right path to end high in the rankings, but they couldn’t close out at that pace. The Tigers then missed the cut after the 3-2 mark in their last five games.

Tennessee followed that journey too. They began with an 8-0 that included a 52-49 thrilling win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, although the Volunteers also failed to finish with that level of performances. Their overall record is 10-2 following a 2-2 mark that took them out of the playoffs.

Clemson vs Tennessee: Date

Clemson will take on Tennessee in the Orange Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Friday, December 30 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Clemson vs Tennessee: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Clemson vs Tennessee in the US

The game between Clemson and Tennessee in the Orange Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. ESPN is another option.