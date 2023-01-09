Despite the fact that the CFP is relatively new, only one team has been able to win more than two titles. Check here the team with most CFP titles.

College Football Playoff: Which is the team with the most national championships?

The College Football Playoff began in the 2014-2015 season and the first team to win a CFP title was the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-20 against the Oregon Ducks.

But before the CFP the national championship winners were selected under other mechanisms such as polls or bowl games.

Only FBS DI teams can participate in the CFP, while FCS teams have their own championship game with a different format.

What is the team with the most College Football Playoff titles?

Alabama Crimson Tide is the only FBS team with 3 titles, while Clemson Tigers have two titles. Neither Alabama nor Clemson won a back-to-back title.

Before the CFP the FBS teams played in the BCS (Bowl Championship Series 1998-2013), Ohio State were the ones that won the most BCS titles with a total of 6.

Alabama also has another CFP record with a total of 7 playafoo appearances (counting semifinals and finals), plus Alabama has 9 playoff wins as well (record).