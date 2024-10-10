Trending topics:
Tennis

Rafael Nadal's retirement: When and where will he play his final match?

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement on Thursday, revealing the tournament that will mark the end of his illustrious career.

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court with partner (out of frame) Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain after their Men's Doubles Quarter-final match against Austin Krajicek of Team United States and Rajeev Ram of Team United States on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesRafael Nadal of Team Spain acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court with partner (out of frame) Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain after their Men's Doubles Quarter-final match against Austin Krajicek of Team United States and Rajeev Ram of Team United States on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Santiago Tovar

Rafael Nadal’s fans were left emotional as one of the greatest tennis players in history announced his retirement from the professional circuit. His performances earlier this year hinted at the decision that has now become official.

“Hi everyone, I’m here to tell you that I retired from professional court,” Nadal said in a 4-minute, 45-second video, where he explained the reasons behind his decision.

The 38-year-old Spaniard reflected on the challenges of the past two years, during which he struggled to play at his best: “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two years specially. I don’t think I have been able to play.”

Looking ahead to his final match, Nadal revealed which tournament will mark the end of his illustrious career: “I am very excited that my last tournament will be the Davis Cup final, and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle.”

Nadal and Alcaraz celebrating

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain and Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain celebrate against Austin Krajicek of Team United States and Rajeev Ram of Team United States during the Men’s Doubles Quarter-final match on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.

When and where will be Nadal’s last tournament?

Rafael Nadal’s fans will be eagerly awaiting his final match as a professional tennis player. His last appearance will take place on home soil in Malaga, Spain, during the Davis Cup final. The match is scheduled for November 19th, where Spain will face the Netherlands.

About this last tournament, Nadal told: One of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super lucky for all the thing I’ve been able to experience”.

Nadal’s injury among key reasons for retirement

Over the past few years, Nadal has been unable to showcase the full extent of his talent on the tennis court, with injuries playing a significant role in his decision to retire. A long-standing issue, dating back to 2016, had doctors warning him that it could cause trouble in the future.

Nadal has dealt with a torn tendon in his left wrist, as well as a persistent problem with his left foot. These injuries ultimately forced him to reconsider his ability to compete at the highest level, especially as rising stars like Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz continue to push the limits of the sport.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

