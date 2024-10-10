The Detroit Lions boast a strong running back tandem, and David Montgomery has sent a clear message to Jahmyr Gibbs regarding the competition for the starting role in the backfield.

Last year, the Lions made two significant acquisitions for the running back position. First, they signed David Montgomery, who brought experience from his time with the Chicago Bears.

A few weeks later, the team used their 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Jahmyr Gibbs. Since then, both players have delivered outstanding performances, leaving fans wondering who should start in the offense.

David Montgomery gets real about his relationship with Jahmyr Gibbs

The NFC North has become one of the most competitive divisions today. All teams have improved significantly, with the Lions emerging as strong Super Bowl contenders.

Jared Goff leads the offense, supported by several top-tier weapons. In the backfield, Goff is accompanied by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, two of the league’s best running backs.

Both players have had impressive seasons, with Montgomery seeing a few more snaps as RB1. However, the former Bears player doesn’t view Gibbs as a rival, revealing that they share a close relationship.

“Me and Jahmyr, we go hand in hand,” Montgomery said. “And I think a lot of people kinda see it in one light. Like, Jahmyr is a guy who can just do this kind of skill and I’m a guy that does just this kind of skill. But anybody who really watches the tape, they can see I can move a lot better than people think I can. … And Jahmyr, he’s fast, he’s shifty, but he’s strong, too. … You mesh those two things together … I think the sky’s the limit for us.“

Montgomery also shared that they have nicknames for each other: Sonic and Knuckles. The reference comes from the Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise, where both characters are known for their incredible speed.

What is David Montgomery’s contract with the Lions?

David Montgomery signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Detroit Lions in March 2023. The deal includes $11 million guaranteed, along with a $4.5 million signing bonus.

This contract makes Montgomery the highest-paid running backs on the team, solidifying his role in the Lions’ backfield through the 2025 season.

