Rafael Nadal announces his retirement: Kylian Mbappé to Roger Federer send responses to Tennis legend

Rafael Nadal will retire at the end of 2024, the 22-time Grand Slam champion shared the news on social media and got responses from sports stars all over the world.

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain celebrates after winning match point against Marton Fucsovics of Team Hungary during the Men’s Singles first round match on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesRafael Nadal of Team Spain celebrates after winning match point against Marton Fucsovics of Team Hungary during the Men’s Singles first round match on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

And so it ends, Rafael Nadal’s legendary tennis career will come to an end after the Davis Cup Finals, which will be in his home country of Spain in Málaga from November 19-24.

Nadal has achieved a total of 92 ATP singles titles in his career, with 22 of those being Grand Slam victories, including a remarkable 14 titles at Roland Garros. The 38-year-old shared an emotional video on his social networks, saying it was time to leave the game.

“Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis,” said Nadal in Spanish in a video posted on X. “The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.”

Sports Stars and Celebrities Say Goodbye to Rafa Nadal

It did not take long for various sports figures and celebrities to write to the tennis legend and wish him well as he walks into the sunset of a great career. Perhaps his biggest rival, Roger Federer, responded, “What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It was an absolute honor.”

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain plays a backhand against Marton Fucsovics of Team Hungary during the Men’s Singles first round match on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain plays a backhand against Marton Fucsovics of Team Hungary during the Men’s Singles first round match on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé responded, “Congratulations on your career, Rafa. You are an example both as a player and a person. Enjoy your retirement. You will always be a legend.” Ana Ivanović also wrote, “Congrats on your incredible career, Rafa! A true legend and inspiration to so many – tennis will miss you.”

Then there were emoji responses from the likes of Juan Martín Del Potro and Virgil van Dijk. Celebrities like Ana Mena, Melina Ramírez, and many more also sent messages.

Rafael Nadal’s career is marked by extraordinary achievements and resilience. He is renowned for his dominance on clay.

Rafael Nadal’s Achievements

Grand Slam Titles: 22 (8 Finals)

  • Titles:
    • Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022)
    • French Open: 14 (2005–2008, 2010–2014, 2017–2022)
    • Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010)
    • US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
  • Finals:
    • Wimbledon: 3 (2006, 2007, 2011)
    • US Open: 1 (2011)
    • Australian Open: 4 (2012, 2014, 2017, 2019)
Masters 1000 Titles: 36

  • Indian Wells: 3 (2007, 2009, 2013)
  • Monte Carlo: 11 (2005–2012, 2016–2018)
  • Madrid: 5 (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017)
  • Hamburg: 1 (2008)
  • Rome: 10 (2005–2009, 2010, 2012–2013, 2018, 2019, 2021)
  • Canada: 5 (2005, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2019)
  • Cincinnati: 1 (2013)

Note: Did not win in Miami, Shanghai, or Paris.

Total ATP Titles: 92

  • (22 Grand Slam, 36 Masters 1000, 23 ATP 500, 10 ATP 250, 1 Olympic Gold)
Weeks as World Number One: 209 weeks (56 consecutive)

Davis Cup Titles: 5

  • 2004: Final vs. USA (3-2)
  • 2008: Final vs. Argentina (1-3)
  • 2009: Final vs. Czech Republic (5-0)
  • 2011: Final vs. Argentina (3-1)
  • 2019: Final vs. Canada (0-2)

Olympic Games

  • Participated in: Athens 2004 (doubles), Beijing 2008, Rio 2016, Paris 2024.
  • Gold medal in singles: Beijing 2008.
  • Gold medal in doubles: Rio 2016.
