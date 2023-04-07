Tiger Woods is pursuing one of the greatest records in Masters' history. Read here to check out if he made the cut.

In his return to the Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods had a roller-coaster first round posting a 74 (+2) at Augusta National Golf Club. He played alongside Xander Schauffle and Viktor Hovland, who had an amazing performance at 7 under.

Tiger made a lot of mistakes with five bogeys (3rd, 5th, 7th, 11th and 18th holes), but managed to keep his hope alive thanks to three birdies (8th, 15th and 16th holes). However, he has a lot of work to do during the second round of the tournament.

In order to make the cut and play during the weekend, Tiger Woods needs to finish in the Top 50 or tied at the Masters Tournament. During his illustrious career, Tiger has made the cut in 23 of 24 appearances. Read here to find out if Tiger remains in contention for the final rounds at Augusta National.

Did Tiger Woods make the cut today?

Though the leaders will start the second round at 7-under, that number doesn't matter for Tiger Woods. In the Masters Tournament, the Top 50 players and tied after 36 holes make the cut regardless if they finished or not within ten shots of the first place.

So, in order to play during the weekend, Tiger Woods won't pay much attention to names such as Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka or John Rahm. The first step is to put himself in contention to make the cut. The 2-over seems to be a projected number to be among the Top 50. Tiger's right there.

If Tiger Woods makes the cut this week at the Masters, he will tie Fred Couples and Gary Player for most consecutive cuts made all-time in the tournament (23). That would be an amazing achievement.