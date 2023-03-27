The end of the biggest college basketball tournament is just around the corner, only the best teams managed to reach the 'semifinals'. Check out the remaining March Madness teams.

The 2023 Regionals were as intense as expected, March Madness began with a strong elimination round between the best teams and some underdogs.

After the first two regional rounds things began to clear up, only the best made it to the Sweet Sixteen where a couple of favorites fell, Houston and Alabama, giving way to the underdogs to reach the Elite 8.

During the Elite 8 round other upsets took place, Miami Hurricanes won over Texas Longhorns 88-81 and Florida Atlantic won over Kansas State 79-76.

What are the teams left in the 2023 March Madness tournament?

The Final Four is made up of four teams that will play the well-known 'National Semifinals', after the semifinals the two best teams will play the National Championship on April 3.

Teams left in the 2023 March Madness to play the Final Four:

1. San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

2. Miami (FL) vs. UConn

The semifinals will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the national championship will also be played at the same stadium. The Aztecs are likely to go all the way.