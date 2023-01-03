Ken Block was one of the most famous rally drivers and loved by auto enthusiasts thanks to his performance on and off the track. Unfortunately Block died in an accident in Utah.

Kenneth Paul Block, also known as Ken Block, was one of the most famous American rally drivers of the last ten years, especially for his Gymkhana videos and other feats that he taped during his lifetime.

Block was only 55 years old at the time of his death during a snowmobile accident in Utah. And during his driving career he won more than 25 races, most of them as rally driver.

His popularity skyrocketed thanks to a series of videos, Gymkhana, where he was driving a car through an open track full of obstacles.

What is the list of Ken Block's Gymkhana videos?

Block made a total of 10 videos for the Gymkhana series, but within the same category are four other videos that were taped under the same direction. Here we have a list of all the videos with a direct link to Youtube.

Ken Block's Gymkhana video collection Video Name Year Car(s) used Youtube Ken Block Gymkhana Practice 2008 Subaru Impreza Watch Ken Block Gymkhana Two the Infomercial 2009 Subaru Impreza Watch Ken Block's Gymkhana Three, Part 2; Ultimate Playground; l'Autodrome, France 2010 Ford Fiesta Watch Ken Block's Gymkhana Four; The Hollywood Megamercial 2011 Ford Fiesta Watch Ken Block's Gymkhana Five: Ultimate Urban Playground; San Francisco 2012 Ford Fiesta Watch Ken Block's Gymkhana Six -- Ultimate Gymkhana Grid Course 2013 Ford Fiesta Watch Ken Block's Gymkhana Seven: Wild in the Streets of Los Angeles 2014 Ford Mustang Watch Ken Block’s Gymkhana Eight: Ultimate Exotic Playground in Dubai 2016 Ford Fiesta Watch Ken Block's Gymkhana Nine: Raw Industrial Playground 2016 Ford Fiesta Watch Ken Block's Gymkhana Ten: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour 2018 Ford Fiesta, Escort RS Cosworth, Focus, Mustang and F-150 Watch Ken Block Drifts London 2016 Ford Mustang Watch Ken Block’s Climbkhana: Pikes Peak Featuring the Hoonicorn V2 2017 Ford Mustang Watch Ken Block’s Climbkhana Two: 914hp Hoonitruck on China's Most Dangerous Road; Tianmen Mountain 2019 Ford F-150 Watch Ken Block’s Electrikhana: High Stakes Playground; Las Vegas, in the Audi S1 Hoonitron 2022 Audi S1 Hoonitron Watch

His most recent video was in 2022, and the last time Ken Block was in a rally race was during the World Rally Championship in 2018 with Alex Gelsomino.

Block's life ended on January 2, 2023 in a snowmobile accident in Woodland, Utah, the Wasatch County's sheriff announced.