Kenneth Paul Block, also known as Ken Block, was one of the most famous American rally drivers of the last ten years, especially for his Gymkhana videos and other feats that he taped during his lifetime.
Block was only 55 years old at the time of his death during a snowmobile accident in Utah. And during his driving career he won more than 25 races, most of them as rally driver.
His popularity skyrocketed thanks to a series of videos, Gymkhana, where he was driving a car through an open track full of obstacles.
What is the list of Ken Block's Gymkhana videos?
Block made a total of 10 videos for the Gymkhana series, but within the same category are four other videos that were taped under the same direction. Here we have a list of all the videos with a direct link to Youtube.
|Video Name
|Year
|Car(s) used
|Youtube
|Ken Block Gymkhana Practice
|2008
|Subaru Impreza
|Watch
|Ken Block Gymkhana Two the Infomercial
|2009
|Subaru Impreza
|Watch
|Ken Block's Gymkhana Three, Part 2; Ultimate Playground; l'Autodrome, France
|2010
|Ford Fiesta
|Watch
|Ken Block's Gymkhana Four; The Hollywood Megamercial
|2011
|Ford Fiesta
|Watch
|Ken Block's Gymkhana Five: Ultimate Urban Playground; San Francisco
|2012
|Ford Fiesta
|Watch
|Ken Block's Gymkhana Six -- Ultimate Gymkhana Grid Course
|2013
|Ford Fiesta
|Watch
|Ken Block's Gymkhana Seven: Wild in the Streets of Los Angeles
|2014
|Ford Mustang
|Watch
|Ken Block’s Gymkhana Eight: Ultimate Exotic Playground in Dubai
|2016
|Ford Fiesta
|Watch
|Ken Block's Gymkhana Nine: Raw Industrial Playground
|2016
|Ford Fiesta
|Watch
|Ken Block's Gymkhana Ten: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour
|2018
|Ford Fiesta, Escort RS Cosworth, Focus, Mustang and F-150
|Watch
|Ken Block Drifts London
|2016
|Ford Mustang
|Watch
|Ken Block’s Climbkhana: Pikes Peak Featuring the Hoonicorn V2
|2017
|Ford Mustang
|Watch
|Ken Block’s Climbkhana Two: 914hp Hoonitruck on China's Most Dangerous Road; Tianmen Mountain
|2019
|
Ford F-150
|Watch
|Ken Block’s Electrikhana: High Stakes Playground; Las Vegas, in the Audi S1 Hoonitron
|2022
|
Audi S1 Hoonitron
|Watch
His most recent video was in 2022, and the last time Ken Block was in a rally race was during the World Rally Championship in 2018 with Alex Gelsomino.
Block's life ended on January 2, 2023 in a snowmobile accident in Woodland, Utah, the Wasatch County's sheriff announced.