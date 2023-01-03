Kenneth Paul Block, also known as Ken Block, was one of the most famous American rally drivers of the last ten years, especially for his Gymkhana videos and other feats that he taped during his lifetime.

Block was only 55 years old at the time of his death during a snowmobile accident in Utah. And during his driving career he won more than 25 races, most of them as rally driver.

His popularity skyrocketed thanks to a series of videos, Gymkhana, where he was driving a car through an open track full of obstacles.

What is the list of Ken Block's Gymkhana videos?

Block made a total of 10 videos for the Gymkhana series, but within the same category are four other videos that were taped under the same direction. Here we have a list of all the videos with a direct link to Youtube.

Ken Block's Gymkhana video collection
Video Name Year Car(s) used Youtube
Ken Block Gymkhana Practice 2008 Subaru Impreza Watch
Ken Block Gymkhana Two the Infomercial 2009 Subaru Impreza Watch
Ken Block's Gymkhana Three, Part 2; Ultimate Playground; l'Autodrome, France 2010 Ford Fiesta Watch
Ken Block's Gymkhana Four; The Hollywood Megamercial 2011 Ford Fiesta Watch
Ken Block's Gymkhana Five: Ultimate Urban Playground; San Francisco 2012 Ford Fiesta Watch
Ken Block's Gymkhana Six -- Ultimate Gymkhana Grid Course 2013 Ford Fiesta Watch
Ken Block's Gymkhana Seven: Wild in the Streets of Los Angeles 2014 Ford Mustang Watch
Ken Block’s Gymkhana Eight: Ultimate Exotic Playground in Dubai 2016 Ford Fiesta Watch
Ken Block's Gymkhana Nine: Raw Industrial Playground 2016 Ford Fiesta Watch
Ken Block's Gymkhana Ten: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour 2018 Ford Fiesta, Escort RS Cosworth, Focus, Mustang and F-150 Watch
 
Ken Block Drifts London 2016 Ford Mustang Watch
Ken Block’s Climbkhana: Pikes Peak Featuring the Hoonicorn V2 2017 Ford Mustang Watch
Ken Block’s Climbkhana Two: 914hp Hoonitruck on China's Most Dangerous Road; Tianmen Mountain 2019

Ford F-150

 Watch
Ken Block’s Electrikhana: High Stakes Playground; Las Vegas, in the Audi S1 Hoonitron 2022

Audi S1 Hoonitron

 Watch

His most recent video was in 2022, and the last time Ken Block was in a rally race was during the World Rally Championship in 2018 with Alex Gelsomino.

Block's life ended on January 2, 2023 in a snowmobile accident in Woodland, Utah, the Wasatch County's sheriff announced.